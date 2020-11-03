MS Poor People’s Campaign to hold press conference in response to voter suppression

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign gathered on the steps of the State Capitol to demand official action on issues of voter suppression.
Representatives demanded county and state officials address issues like changes in polling precincts since the spring primaries to unanswered questions about those affected by Hurricane Zeta.
Saturday was the last day to submit an absentee ballot, but they allege some circuit clerk offices closed at 12 PM, when every circuit clerk’s office was supposed to stay open until 5 PM.
Danyelle Holmes said, “We come here today to say enough is enough and no more. We will not tolerate voter suppression. We’re here to fight back. We’re ready to take legal action from the national Poor People’s Campaign. We stand with NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Forward Justice and other legal organizations that are here ready to help us fight in the state of Mississippi. This cannot go on.”
Holmes said many new registered voters did not receive their voting ID cards leaving them with confusion as to where they are supposed to go to vote Tuesday. She said to contact the Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign if you have voter suppression concerns.
Danyelle Holmes: danyelle@poorpeoplescampaign.org 601-586-9222
Melissa Garriga: melissa@poorpeoplescampaign.org 228-990-4168
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.