Miss. incumbents secure reelection in U.S. House

Miss. incumbents secure reelection in U.S. House
Congressional incumbents win re-election. (Source: U.S. House of Representatives)
By China Lee | November 3, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 10:07 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All four of Mississippi’s Congressional candidates for the U.S. House will be serving another term according to the Associated Press.

Trent Kelly (R) is the projected winner of the U.S. House in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. The incumbent defeated challenger, Antonia Eliason (D).

Bennie Thompson (D) is the projected winner of the 2nd Congressional District defeating challenger Brian Flowers(R).

Michael Guest (R) is projected to win the 3rd Congressional District defeating Dorothy Benford (D).

Steven Palazzo (R) ran unopposed securing the 4th Congressional District.

[ CLICK HERE for more Election Results. ]

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.