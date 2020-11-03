Miss. incumbents secure reelection in U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All four of Mississippi’s Congressional candidates for the U.S. House will be serving another term according to the Associated Press.
Trent Kelly (R) is the projected winner of the U.S. House in Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. The incumbent defeated challenger, Antonia Eliason (D).
Bennie Thompson (D) is the projected winner of the 2nd Congressional District defeating challenger Brian Flowers(R).
Michael Guest (R) is projected to win the 3rd Congressional District defeating Dorothy Benford (D).
Steven Palazzo (R) ran unopposed securing the 4th Congressional District.
