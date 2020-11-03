LeBron James endorses Democratic candidate Biden; President Trump’s supporters chant ‘LeBron James sucks’ at rally (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - LeBron James officially endorsed Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 election in a social media post made on Monday.
“We need EVERYTHING to change,” the Northeast Ohio native shared on Instagram.
On the same day, attendants of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania chanted “LeBron James sucks” after he brought up the NBA and the league’s downed television ratings, claiming the reason for the drop in viewers was because of social activism from players like James.
“What a crowd! What a crowd,” the president said as the chants rang out.
