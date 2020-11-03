Judge orders city, insurance provider back to the negotiating table in civil case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal magistrate is ordering parties back to the negotiating table in a case that could determine whether the city of Jackson has enough money to fund repairs to its library buildings.
Last November, the city filed suit against Zurich American Insurance for failure to pay out claims related to a 2013 hailstorm that damaged nearly two dozen city-owned buildings, including the Eudora Welty Library.
In all, the city argues the storm caused nearly $13.5 million in damages. However, Zurich offered just $3.7 million in claims, including a $2 million initial payment, according to court documents.
After being unable to get that payout increased, late last year the Lumumba administration filed suit in U.S. District Court seeking no less than $11.6 million in damages.
The city and Zurich have been in talks for weeks. An initial “settlement conference” was slated for September 23 but rescheduled for October 30. However, court records say that by the end of October no settlement had been reached.
Ball set another settlement conference for December 7, 2020, saying that “the parties should reconvene.”
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said some progress has been made during the talks but reiterated the fact that no agreement had been reached.
“It’s encouraging that everybody is still at the table,” he said. “It’s a sign that communication is still going on.”
Lumumba said the outcome of the suit could give the city the funds needed to repair buildings across the city, including the monies needed to repair or relocate the Welty Library.
The branch is located 300 N. State St. and is the flagship branch of the Jackson-Hinds Library System.
In 2017, the State Fire Marshal temporarily shut down the branch due to numerous violations brought about by the building’s structural problems.
The building was opened days later, but with patrons being limited to the ground floor. Hours of operation were also reduced, per the state fire marshal.
Problems at the downtown location stemmed from a 2013 hailstorm, which severely damaged the branch’s roof. Following that storm, a new roof was put on, for approximately $700,000. However, problems there persisted.
In February of this year, Jackson Fire Marshal Elliott Holmes recommended that the building again be shuttered.
At the board of trustees' meeting that month, Holmes said he conducted a walk-through of the Welty building, to discover that water damage there had weakened the structure of the facility.
He said that on the third floor, damage could have incapacitated the fire alarm system, according to minutes from the February meeting.
Welty has two main floors and a basement, which is home to the Hinds County Emergency Management Center.
“(Holmes) stated that his opinion was that the library should not be open at all, especially in light of all the code violations he could site,” minutes read. “He did suggest that a sprinkler system would be preferred for putting out a fire, but his main concern was for the significantly damaged structure.”
It was not known how much it would cost to repair the facility, or if the facility itself should be abandoned. In 2017, black mold at the downtown location did force the system to relocate its administrative offices, which had been on the top floor.
According to court records, 161 city-owned properties were included on its policy with Zurich. The city paid the insurance provider $225,000 in premiums for coverage between August 15, 2012 and August 15, 2013. The hailstorm came through March 18, 2013.
In its suit, Jackson is suing for breach of contract, breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing, bad faith refusal to honor obligations under its insurance contract and negligence and gross negligence.
Zurich denies these claims.
The city is seeking $11,577,753 in actual damages, further damages related to the insurance company’s failure to pay, punitive damages and legal fees.
