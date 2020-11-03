JPD arrests man, woman in death of 17-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a teenage girl who was taken to the hospital unresponsive.
Investigators say the crime happened around 9:30 p.m., October 31, on Lowder Drive near Queen Eleanor Lane in the Flag Chapel community.
The 17-year-old girl has been identified as LaMonica Tucker.
Detectives are waiting to learn the exact cause of death, but they did find two other underage children in the home, who had been assaulted.
LaTiffany Chambers, 32, and Danny Dabbs, 29, are charged with three counts of felony child abuse.
JPD says additional charges are possible.
