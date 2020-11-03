First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Election Day Tuesday

TROPICS: Hurricane Eta will hit Nicaragua this morning as major hurricane with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to coastal areas. The storm will linger over central America through much of the week, causing life threatening flooding. The expansive nature of the system could even bring heavy rain issues to Jamaica, Mexico, Haiti, the Cayman Islands and El Salvador through late week as it meanders. The storm is expected to emerge into the western Caribbean again and attempt to reform into the weekend and next week. We’ll need to keep an eye on this – but as of now, no immediate threats to the Gulf.