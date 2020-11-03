First Alert Forecast: quiet, seasonable Election Day Tuesday

ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: A nippy start for many, a frosty start for some – overall, a great day to get to the polls Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 AM – 7 PM; morning 30s will give way to highs in the 60s to lower 70s amid a full complement of sunshine. If you are heading to the polls after work, have a jacket handy as temperatures will fall back quickly – into the 50s by the close of polls, lower 40s by early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: After a 6:21 AM sunrise, we’ll keep the sunshine shining bright in the skies through your Wednesday as temperatures creep upward – nearing seasonable levels, in the lower to, a few, middle 70s. Wispy high clouds may stream in late in the day, thickening overnight ahead of a weak disturbance. Lows will drop into the middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak disturbance will pass through Thursday – bringing clouds to the region. Highs will stay in the lower 70s; we’ll make a run into the middle and upper 70s through late week and into the weekend amid a mix of clouds and sun. A few wayward showers may flare up on the eastern side of an expansive high-pressure ridge off the Atlantic coast. Our next front is due to move through the region by mid-week, ushering a push of slightly cooler air.
TROPICS: Hurricane Eta will hit Nicaragua this morning as major hurricane with strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to coastal areas. The storm will linger over central America through much of the week, causing life threatening flooding. The expansive nature of the system could even bring heavy rain issues to Jamaica, Mexico, Haiti, the Cayman Islands and El Salvador through late week as it meanders. The storm is expected to emerge into the western Caribbean again and attempt to reform into the weekend and next week. We’ll need to keep an eye on this – but as of now, no immediate threats to the Gulf.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
