'Be patient at the polls’: Mayor Lumumba talks voting preps

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held an afternoon press conference at city hall Monday, encouraging Jacksonians to go to the polls with a plan.
“Be patient at the polls, anticipate long lines, bring water, snacks and if necessary, bring some means of sitting down. We’re asking everyone to wear face coverings, expect large crowds and be considerate of others,” Lumumba said.
The mayor also called out public and private industries, urging them to allow their employees time away from work to cast their ballot.
“It’s my ideological belief that election day should be a national holiday, but we are allowing our city employees to leave work early because we want people to have every opportunity to vote. We need representation that loves us now more than ever. J-N-L. Jackson Needs Love,” Lumumba added.
The mayor said some polling places have staffing challenges, which is why voters need to double check their polling location ahead of time.
There are several places to call for a free ride to the polls, Lumumba said, including (662) 205-MOVE.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said this may be the most historic election of our time because of the city’s many challenges.
“We need resources to move our city forward, we need funding and mental health support, safe housing, quality and affordable internet for everyone to be able to community effectively during this pandemic. Vote for the representation that has our interest, front and center,” Lumumba added.
