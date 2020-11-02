Two dead after fight at Southaven Halloween party turns into shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police are investigating a shooting on Halloween night that left two people dead.
Neighbors say there was a large Halloween party at the house on Vaught Circle that was going on for hours before a fight broke out ending with a shooting here that killed two people as they stood in the driveway.
One family down the street says they were lucky they were not hit by the gunshots.
On Halloween night, every neighbor we talked to said the same thing, they thought the loud bangs they heard were something else.
“It sounded like fireworks at first,” Tim Skinner, a neighbor, said.
“I thought it was fireworks at first because it sounded like a total of 14 just like pow pow pow,” another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous, said.
“But then it kept going and it got worse and then, by then, I was like that’s not fireworks,” Carlos Perez said.
Southaven Police say a fight broke out at the large Halloween party. Investigators say the victims and the suspects knew each other.
Neighbors tell me the couple that lives in the home only moved in a month or two ago and have hosted sometimes rowdy parties every weekend.
“I’ve been here for a year and a half and it’s a really quiet neighborhood,” Skinner said. “We don’t have anything happen here. Everybody knows everybody, the majority of the residents here they’ve been here for 20 or 30 years.”
“By the time I ran out of my room, the bullet passed straight through our house,” Perez said.
Two houses down from the party, a single bullet went directly through this picture frame at the Perez family’s home.
The bullet traveled through another wall and landing in a child’s room.
“I heard it shatter the glass and then thud into the wall,” Perez said.
Carlos Perez’s 7-year-old brother was sitting on the couch watching videos, barely out of the way of the bullet’s path.
“If he was sitting on the couch right there, the bullet probably had a good two feet, to three feet above him,” Perez said. “It zoomed right by. You can still see the dust that just traveled through.”
With a man and a woman dead and another in the hospital recovering according to police, neighbors say they’re still in shock.
Several neighbors are thankful more people weren’t hurt.
“A few minutes before I heard like I guess going by my sidewalk going ‘trick or treat’,” one anonymous neighbor said.
“It feels surreal in the sense that it’s odd to think it would happen so close and not even that, that a bullet would just zoom by,” Perez said.
Southaven Police have not released the names of the two people who died.
They have also not announced any arrests in connection with this case.
