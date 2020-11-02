Supervisors approve zoning for three Gluckstadt businesses

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The town of Gluckstadt has seen booming growth in recent months.
Monday the path was paved for even more businesses to sprout up in the area which has welcomed numerous businesses in the past few months. The Madison county board of supervisors approved zoning for three new projects.
Sullivan’s grocery store, which will be located on Calhoun Parkway, Candlewood Suites Hotel at Gluckstadt Road and I-55 and a new Slim Chickens restaurant.
Dr. Clint Sturdivant of the Gluckstadt Animal Hospital said, "We’ve been very blessed to have tremendous growth that continues to this day. We’re really excited about the businesses coming to the area, very thankful for the opportunities that presents.”
The Slim Chickens will go right next to the Gluckstadt Animal Clinic which has been in operation since 2009. Construction on Slim Chickens likely to start in the first quarter of next year.
The towns first grocery store and hotel likely to follow soon after. An area quickly starting to look like a city before they have been able to incorporate.
Some residents I spoke to say they hope to become a city soon so they can keep up with the quick growth before it gets out of hand.
