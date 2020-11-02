Silver Alert issues for missing Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jackson woman.
Dorothy Hamilton, 27, was last seen on Saturday night on Revere Street in Hinds County.
She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen walking in an unknown direction, wearing a grey jacket and black leggings.
Family members say she has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If you know where she may be, call Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
