Riley-Collins out as county administrator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After less than a year in office, Hinds County Administrator Jennifer Riley-Collins has resigned her post.
The board of supervisors accepted her resignation at its meeting on Monday.
The news comes about eight months after the former Mississippi ACLU executive director took the position.
“The board and I decided we were going in two different directions,” she said, standing outside the Hinds County Chancery Court building. “The board has its way of doing things, and I do things differently. I’m a lawyer at heart, for me, I’m very straight down the line.
'We decided it would be best for Hinds County, for them as elected officials, (to) go their way, and I go mine."
When asked if there was any impropriety in county spending, Riley-Collins said, “Definitely not on my part. Every dollar in my bank account has a receipt."
As the board went into executive session, several county employees helped Riley-Collins clean out her office.
Prior to entering closed session, supervisors recessed the meeting and District One Supervisor Robert Graham had a private meeting with the board attorney. It was not known if this discussion was related to Riley-Collins' resignation.
Standing at her car, she hugged the workers and told them to continue to look out for the best interests county residents, while at the same time taking a swipe at the board.
“The citizens of Hinds County deserves these buildings to be taken care of,” she said. “And all you know these buildings have been in disrepair ... and the taxpayers deserve better.”
Riley-Collins joined the county in February. Prior to taking the position, she served as executive director of the state ACLU and was the Democratic nominee for Mississippi attorney general.
She said more details regarding her resignation could be found in her letter to the board. A copy had not been immediately provided to WLBT.
Graham, board president, wasn’t immediately available for comment.
The administrator is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the county, as well as serving as a liaison between the board and other county elected officials.
