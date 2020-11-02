Public access gates amendments clear rules committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Efforts to amend the city of Jackson’s public access gating ordinance have cleared a major hurdle.
Now, it’s on to the Jackson City Council.
On Monday, the council’s Rules Committee voted unanimously to send the gating ordinance amendments to the full council for a vote.
The changes are now expected to be brought up for consideration at the council’s November 24 regular meeting.
The vote comes more than a year and a half into an effort to amend the code and was a welcome relief to Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, rules committee chair.
“It’s a been a long time coming,” she said.
The gating ordinance has sparked debate among residents for years. Problems with the most recent rendition of the gating measure came to a head in April 2019, during public hearings for the Eastover and Woodland Hills neighborhoods.
Opponents of the gates told the council that they had not had an opportunity to comment on the plans during the application approval process.
Under the previous ordinance, the only time for public comment came at the council meeting, the day the applications were expected to be approved.
Supporters of gates also had concerns with the ordinance, with some saying the rules did not give them a way to refute false claims from or to address opponents' concerns prior to going before the council.
“Under the past ordinance, there wasn’t much opportunity (for public comment) at all,” said Planning Director Jordan Hillman. "This does put a community meeting up front, so issues can be brought forward.
“It also gives you an opportunity to have a voice and to put (your concerns) out front, so that the record is complete.”
Under the new proposal, applicants seeking gates must submit a conceptual drawing showing the location and basic plans for the devices.
From there, the planning department notifies residents who would be affected by the gates and sets a community meeting.
After that meeting, the planning department will inform applicants if the gating application can move forward.
If allowed to proceed, applicants then must submit a formal design to be considered by the Site Plan Review Committee.
The changes would save applicants money, in part, because they would not have to hire an engineer to design gates early on, only to be rejected at the community meeting.
Holly Lange, a Woodland Hills resident, told the committee she supported the amendments.
Her neighborhood had hoped to install gates at Glenway Drive near Old Canton Road and at Ridge Drive, where it splits from Wood Dale Drive. The association withdrew its application following the spring 2019 public hearing.
“It’s much more manageable from our perspective,” she said, referring to the new ordinance. "It flows easier. The codes line up more clearly.
“As a neighborhood, we feel we can meet these requirements to have our application considered.”
To be eligible for gates, applicants must pay for the design, installation and upkeep of any approved structure. Neighborhoods also must have a liability insurance policy to protect them from any damage or losses that could occur as a result of the gate.
Public access gates differ from private gates in that they do not prevent individuals from entering an area. Rather, motorists, cyclists or pedestrians simply come up to the gate and wait for it to open.
Signage also must be displayed to let people know that the gates are public access, rather than private.
The structures have become popular among many people in Jackson, especially in Northeast Jackson, who say they’re needed to calm traffic and increase security.
“It doesn’t restrict anybody from coming in,” Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said. “It just slows people down.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.