Police: 2-year-old ‘shot herself’ in north Mississippi

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators in Senatobia, Mississippi are looking for information after a toddler possibly ‘shot herself.'
Initially, the Assistant Chief of Police in Senatobia, Matt Defore, said an infant was shot - that information was incorrect. He now says a 2 1/2-year-old was shot.
Officers responded to the call on Line Street at 9:00 on Monday morning. Preliminary evidence reveals the incident was an accidental shooting.
No charges have been filed at this time. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials said they are not able to confirm the child’s condition, but she appears to be stable. This incident is still under investigation.
