One dead, 3 injured in Halloween night crash

One dead, 3 injured in Halloween night crash
(Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By Jacob Gallant | November 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST - Updated November 2 at 10:59 AM

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed and several others injured after a crash in Magee on Halloween.

The crash happened near 9 p.m. at US 49 N and Simpson Hwy 149.

Two vehicles, each with three people inside, collided with each other.

Four of those people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those people later died.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

It’s unclear what caused the crash; Magee Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.