One dead, 3 injured in Halloween night crash

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed and several others injured after a crash in Magee on Halloween.
The crash happened near 9 p.m. at US 49 N and Simpson Hwy 149.
Two vehicles, each with three people inside, collided with each other.
Four of those people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of those people later died.
The identity of the victims has not yet been released.
It’s unclear what caused the crash; Magee Police Department is investigating.
