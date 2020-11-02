Motorcycle officer, part of Melania Trump’s motorcade, injured in crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcycle officer who was a part of Melania Trump’s motorcade was injured in a crash in Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The incident happened on Woodlawn Avenue near South Tryon Street at 3:25 p.m.
The officer crashed with another vehicle and was taken by Medic to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Throughout this incident, police say there was no threat to the First Lady or any other personnel in the motorcade.
CMPD’s Major Crash Unit has responded to conduct the investigation. The officer was with the Huntersville Police Department.
