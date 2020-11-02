Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy frost is possible by morning, despite having lots of sunshine today. We reached a high of 63 degrees after a morning low of 42. We could drop into the middle 30s by morning, which is more typical of January weather and we haven’t seen morning temperatures this chilly since April. Sunshine will continue for the rest of this week with highs in the 60s and eventually 70s. While Election morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the 30s and light winds, it will warm up to near 70 in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Average high is 72 and the average low is 48 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:20am and the sunset is 5:08pm. Let’s talk about Hurricane Eta. It will likely make landfall overnight and then spend the next couple of days over Central America. It may then emerge over the Caribbean and possibly redevelop and strengthen back into a tropical system as it meanders around the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico. It looks doubtful that it will make it’s way up here with much chillier water temperatures in the 60s along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.