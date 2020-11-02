Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race predictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A rematch between Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy for the U.S. Senate seat will be on Mississippi ballots Tuesday. But there are new factors in play.
Both candidates continues their bus tours leading up to Election Day but neither side’s supporters are convinced it’ll be a blowout.
“I’m looking forward to a win," said Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving. "But if he does, it’ll be a squeaker, it’s no question about that. It won’t be a landslide of any sort. It won’t be a bunch of percentage of points either.”
“I think it will probably be a close race," noted Republican analyst Austin Barbour. "I think at the end of the day it’ll end up looking very similar to how the results in 2018 looked but we’ll see.”
One difference compared to 2018 is the money. Mike Espy has raised more than Cindy Hyde-Smith this year.
“I think it may have a tremendous impact," said Irving. "You can know what to do but if you don’t have the resources, you can’t get it done.”
“The Hyde-Smith campaign had to respond as best as they can," added Barbour. "They didn’t have as much money. They’ve been outspent in the race. But I think they’ve responded very well in the last two weeks sort of contrasting the differences in Cindy Hyde-Smith and Mike Espy.”
Another factor not there two years ago is a presidential race driving turnout.
“Republicans know she supports President Trump," explained Barbour. "Democrats know Mike Espy will help get the Democrats one vote closer to obtaining the majority in the U.S. Senate. Voters know who they are.”
“I just believe we’re going to surprise some folks tomorrow night," described Irving. "I certainly do. The energy is out there.”
Millsaps professor Dr. Nathan Shrader points out another factor to consider.
“That large number of in-person absentee and mail absentee voting taking place in the last couple of weeks... that’s really a wildcard in all of this because, as of right now, it’s hard to tell exactly who’s shown up and who’s going to show up on Election Day," said Dr. Nathan Shrader, Millsaps Department of Government and Politics Chair.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.