Mississippi group holds caravan for Democratic candidates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With days left until Mississippi voters head to the polls, one Mississippi group decided to hold a ‘Caravan of Democrats’ event for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy.
Drivers decked out their vehicles with signs, posters and flags, countering the many car and boat parades held in South Mississippi for President Donald Trump.
The group started their ride at Jones Park, headed west to Waveland and then wanted to go east to Moss Point.
Before the caravan, the group held a food distribution site at the Froogel’s Shopping Center for people in need following Hurricane Zeta.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.