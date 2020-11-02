Man shot multiple times, dog found dead at scene of dog fight in Holmes Co.

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man and a dog have died after a dog fight in Holmes County over the weekend.
According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, 33-year-old Willie Jefferson was shot multiple times during the dog fight on Saturday, October 31.
Both the dog fight and shooting occurred on Randletown Road off of Highway 17.
Sheriff March said Jefferson was taken to UMMC of Holmes County by his brother. Jefferson would later be pronounced dead.
Back at the scene on Randletown Road, March said deputies located a deceased dog in a ring and it appeared the dog had been fighting.
There was also a catalog found at the location that had scheduled fights as far away as Louisiana.
“Our focus right now is to find the person(s) responsible for Mr. Jefferson’s death,” Sheriff March said.
He asked that anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting to call Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department at 601-834-1511.
