Local organization holds rally to energize and motivate voters ahead of Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Election day is nearing, and one local organization hosted a “drive-in-concert” to get voters energized for Tuesday.
The theme for the event was “My Freedom, My Vote.”
Mississippi Move put on the event, and used the rally to target the youth and African-American community.
Organizers believe those two groups can make their voices heard and help determine the outcome in this year’s election…
″When you exercise your right to vote, you take capacity if your life," said Mac Epps, executive director of Mississippi Move. "Understand when you don’t vote, you’re giving someone permission to make a decision without you having an influence on it.;
Several people and organizations took to the stage stressing the importance of voting, including Terun Moore with Strong Arms of Jxn.
He said it’s important for people exercise their right to vote..
For him, it’s a right he no longer has
“I’m disenfranchised now, I’m on parole for life, until I can do something about that I can’t vote,” said Moore.
But he’s not letting that stop him.
Moore is now using his voice and advocating for the youth and the African-American community, to know there’s power in voting.
“I’m trying to encourage them to get out and use your power to vote for change, and be the change you want to see,” Moore expressed.
During the rally, voters were educated all of the items that’ll be on the ballot.
With so much at stake during this year’s election, organizers say voting should be a must for everyone.
“There used to be a time for Black people specifically when we could not vote, so now that we have that right, it is very important to exercise it, and vote up and down the ballot. Local elections, national elections, they all matter and it impacts the outcome of your life,” said Rita Brent, host of the concert.
“I feel like everything is going to be good if we get out and vote and put all of our heads together and come as one,” said Cedric Walker, one of the dozens who attended the rally.
“Elections have consequences, and leadership matters," Epps explained. "You need to make sure that your freedom is directly connected to who you put an office. You need to understand the capacity of the person and the capacity of the position that they are running for, and how that directly affects you.”
On election day, Mississippi Move will be hitting the roadways taking anyone who needs a ride to the polls.
For more information on that, visit https://msmove.org/index.html.
