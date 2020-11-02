Food pantries see increase in demand as pandemic rages

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - As the pandemic rages, more and more people are turning to food banks to help make ends meet.
We return to a local food pantry we visited in May to find the needs are greater as COVID-19 maintains its grips on communities throughout the state.
Copiah County resident Brenda Boykin was number 60 in line waiting to shop for free groceries at the Felicia Newman Food Pantry in Terry. “This food pantry here has been a great help,” said the 62-year-old.
She is on disability and is seeing more people in line for the assistance.
“It’s been pretty rough because we have been inside. I hadn’t been able to go to the grocery store,” said Boykin. “I have an underlying heart condition and my husband has a bad hip. So he’s not been able to do any shopping."
Inside the food pantry are shoppers filling their carts. The number has grown during the pandemic.
“I was going through a lot at the time, needing food for myself and my family,” said Bernice Henderson. The Hazlehurst resident used their services in the past and is now picking up groceries for elderly relatives.
“There are a lot that’s out of work,” added Henderson. “There are a lot of children home from school doing home bound school and there’s a big need to help all families out."
The Newman Foundation reports a 25 percent increase in food distribution since May.
“People are in need because of being out of jobs,” said Newman Foundation volunteer Stephanie Lenoir. “People have been able to return back to jobs, but they’ve not been able to have what they had before."
The food pantry is supplied by the Mississippi Food Network. It reports distributing 11 million more pounds of food to organizations they serve over this time last year. The Felicia Newman Food Pantry provides free groceries to those in need the first Monday and Thursday of each month.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.