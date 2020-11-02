First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous, chilly start to the work week

Beautiful but chilly conditions are with us as we start off the work week! High temperatures today will be in the low 60s and we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the start of the evening commute. Temperatures will quickly drop tonight and end up in the mid 30s by the time we wake up tomorrow morning! Add in the clear skies and calm winds we’re forecasting, and we could see areas of frost early Tuesday. Be sure to bring in those outdoor pets and protect any plants you may want to salvage in the cold temperatures.
We’ll start a warming trend from Election Day through the weekend as high pressure moves east. We’ll be back to more mild temperatures for the second half of the 7-day forecast with return flow allowing for a few more clouds and maybe a stray shower or two into the weekend.
As far as the tropics go, Hurricane ETA is forecast to rapidly intensify into a Cat 4 storm before making landfall well to our south. After weakening significantly into the start of the weekend as it slowly continues over land, the remnants may emerge back over the Caribbean, allowing for another opportunity of intensification. Although there remain no indications of local impacts down the road, Cuba and S. Florida will have to keep an eye on it into the extended forecast.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.