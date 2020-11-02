First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous, chilly start to the work week

Beautiful but chilly conditions are with us as we start off the work week! High temperatures today will be in the low 60s and we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the start of the evening commute. Temperatures will quickly drop tonight and end up in the mid 30s by the time we wake up tomorrow morning! Add in the clear skies and calm winds we’re forecasting, and we could see areas of frost early Tuesday. Be sure to bring in those outdoor pets and protect any plants you may want to salvage in the cold temperatures.