Election commissioners spend the day making last minute preps ahead of Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In less than 24 hours polls will open across Mississippi, ready for you to cast your ballot.
To make sure everything goes smoothly on the big day, election commissioners in Hinds County spent the day making last minute preparations to voting materiel and equipment.
“This is the brains of the body," said Yvonne Horton, District 4 commissioner. "If we don’t get this right, we’re going to have some major problems at the polls.”
Some of the things on their to-do list included placing seals on all of the ballot boxes, and making sure the poll books are in order. Horton said they’ve also had to add new components to their preparations this year due to COVID-19.
Election commissioners are now packing boxes filled with PPE and other supplies to clean voting machines and keep everyone safe. Once everything was packed up and ready to go, poll managers came pick up the boxes and will take them to their precinct for Election Day.
“When they show up tomorrow morning at 6 o’clock, they will start setting up,” said James Reed, District 1 commissioner. "They will make sure the machines are socially distanced a part, and they will make sure their electronic poll books are set up and socially distanced a part.”
Madison County Circuit Clerk Anita Wray wants voters to keep a few things in mind. She said voters should know the correct precinct to vote, know what’s on the ballot and bring a photo ID to go vote.
Wray said the earlier voters get to the polls, the better.
“Go early to the polls because the lines are going to be long, go early, know that you’re going to be there for a little while, and be patient, be patient," said Wray.
Wray said if you vote at the wrong precinct there’s a chance your ballot will be thrown out. To find out the location of your voting precinct, contact your circuit clerk’s office.
For information on what will be on Tuesday’s ballot, visit: https://www.sos.ms.gov/content/documents/elections/FINAL%202020%20sample%20GE%20Ballot%20with%20Flag.pdf.
