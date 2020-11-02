Absentee accepted at drop boxes through midnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The deadline to get absentee ballots in the mail is November 3 in Mississippi.
Some post offices across the state are extending hours to accommodate last minute absentee voters.
These locations will collect mail from drive-through boxes until midnight Tuesday:
Saturday was the deadline to walk in and absentee vote at circuit clerk’s offices. USPS says this is to ensure ballots are received and postmarked by the deadline.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before November 3 and must be received by the County Circuit Clerk by November 10.
USPS has recently come under fire after warning states that it could not guarantee all mail-in ballots would arrive in time to be counted in the presidential race.
That prompted a federal judge to order the Post Office to prioritize all election mail in November.
The ruling calls for the postal service to treat all election mail as first-class or priority mail express.
