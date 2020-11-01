Three juveniles in custody after making threats against McLaurin High on social media

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles are being held at the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday, after making threats to a school on social media.
On November 1, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a call that a threat against McLaurin High School had been made on the social media site Snapchat.
The sheriff’s department, along with the Rankin County School District, “acted quickly to assess the threat and identify those responsible for the threat,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The suspects were identified and taken into custody. They will appear before Rankin County Youth Court Judge Tom Broome, the release states. Because they are juveniles, their names are not being released.
The three are expected to appear before the judge on Monday, November 2, according to Paul Holley, an attorney for the sheriff’s office.
He wouldn’t speculate as to whether the teens were pulling a prank or whether the threat was serious. “We treat every threat that comes to a school as if it’s 100 percent going to happen,” he said.
All three were said to have attended McLaurin High. Deputies were able to identify the suspects after receiving a call from another McLaurin student about their post.
“Another student called and let dispatch know that they saw the threat,” Holley said. That student saved the post, which helped lead investigators to the ones who published it.
Following the announcement, extra deputies will be “in and around the McLaurin schools in the coming days as an extra precaution.”
The youths are being charged, but it was not known what those charges were Sunday afternoon.
Authorities had not confirmed exactly what kind of threats had been made.
