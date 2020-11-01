VIDEO: Saints celebrate win over the Bears with locker room dance party

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime to beat Chicago, 26-23.
The Saints (5-2) now own a four-game winning streak after beating Chicago.
Former Tulane kicker, Cairo Santos, kicked a 51-yard field goal to force overtime.
Brees hit Taysom Hill for a 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and connected with Jared Cook for a 16-yard touchdown with only :03 seconds left until half. That hookup made the score, 13-10.
Brees is without passing options Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway.
The Bears touchdowns came courtesy of a Nick Foles to Allen Robinson 29-yard touchdown, and Foles to Darnell Mooney for a 3-yard score. Mooney played his college ball at Tulane.
After the game, the team had a dance party to celebrate sweet victory over the Bears.
