Public access gates among topics to be discussed at Monday council committee meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amendments to Jackson’s public access gating ordinance could be one step closer to approval, with a council committee slated to take up the changes at a meeting on November 2.
The Jackson City Council’s Rules Committee is slated to discuss changes to the gating ordinance at a meeting on Monday.
The meeting is slated to begin at 2 p.m.
Committee members also will discuss a proposal to relocate the Andrew Jackson statue outside of City Hall to the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.
Both issues have been hot topics for discussion.
Talks to change the gating rules have been ongoing for more than a year and a half, following public hearings to install the devices in the Eastover and Woodland Hills neighborhoods.
The contentious public hearings were held in the spring of 2019 and showed the flaws in the current gating ordinance, which provides little opportunity for public comment during the gating application process.
Last year, Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks proposed changes to the measure, in response to the debates at those meetings.
Among changes, Banks would add a requirement to have a comment period during the application review process.
Currently, gating applications are reviewed by the city’s Site Plan Review Committee. After they complete that process, they’re sent to the city council for approval.
Right now, the only time residents have the opportunity to comment on gating applications is right before the council vote. The current set up also does not give supporters of gates the opportunity to refute claims made by those in opposition to the devices.
Amendments proposed by Banks, now the council president, also include prohibiting exit-only gates at entrances shared by more than one neighborhood.
It was unclear if any additional changes to the ordinances were being proposed.
If the committee approves the amendments, a measure could be voted out of committee and placed on the next city council meeting agenda.
