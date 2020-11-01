National Guard helping with Zeta relief efforts

BAY ST. LOUIS AND GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 80 Mississippi National Guard troops have been called to the coast to help distribute meals and other supplies in the wake of Hurricane Zeta.
The troops have been working at distribution centers in Hancock and Harrison counties since Saturday and will stay at least through Monday, November 2, according to a national guard news release.
In all, about 80 “citizen-soldiers” have been deployed, said Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, director of public affairs for the guard.
“We were mobilized Friday,” she said. “Our role is in support of MEMA and FEMA.”
Troops are helping pick up pieces on the coast, even as the guard is challenged with the coronavirus outbreak. More than 900 guard officials have been deployed to help in that effort, Smith explained.
Those helping with hurricane relief include members from the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, in Monticello, and the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team from Tupelo. Other units represented include the 890th Engineer Battalion in Gulfport, and the 106th Brigage Support Battalion from Laurel.
“We are providing aid, much needed aid, to the people impacted by HurricaneZeta. As a gulf coast resident myself, I feel excited and honored to helpthese people, my neighbors,” said Sgt. Derrick Woulard, of Gulfport, Miss.,an infantryman assigned to the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.
The guard is providing logistical support at five distribution sites, including the Hancock County Arena at 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd., in Kiln, the Longfellow Farmers Market at 3068 Longfellow Dr., in Bay St. Louis, the Biloxi Civic Center at 578 Howard Ave., Habitat for Humanity at 8022 U.S. 49 in Gulfport, and West Harrison County Civic Center, at 4670 Espy Ave., in Long Beach.
FEMA is expected to distribute some 210,000 means, 290,000 bottles of water and 30,000 tarps, according to the guard news release. Smith said masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE is also being given out.
Spc. Jessie Pursell, an infantryman assigned to the 155th combat team, said this work is the reason he joined the guard. Among duties, he was serving at the entry point of a distribution site, directing traffic and answering questions from residents.
“It makes me feel good to do this. This is the mission of the National Guard," he said. "I joined the Guard to support my family and country, and that is what I am doing here.”
Last week, Hurricane Zeta, a category two storm, made landfall at the Louisiana Gulf Coast. It eventually came into Mississippi and parts of Alabama.
According to MEMA, more than 1,300 homes along the Mississippi Gulf Coast were damaged.
