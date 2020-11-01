Watch out for road crews if you’re driving along Old Canton Road in coming days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials are urging motorists to slow down or, if possible, avoid Old Canton Road altogether, with construction expected to begin there on Monday.
Crews are expected to begin a mill and overlay of the roadway on November 2. The work will run from Meadowbrook Road to North State Street.
It will include repaving the road and slightly reconfiguring it to add a multi-use trail on the east side, said Director of Public Works Charles Williams.
Work will take at least two weeks, weather permitting, and will be done under traffic.
Old Canton is one of several streets being paved with a roughly $10 million road resurfacing contract funded by the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.
Dickerson & Bowen was awarded the contract previously.
Subcontractors have been at Old Canton for several weeks, bringing sidewalks into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, Williams said.
The street is traveled by about 7,300 vehicles a day according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic count map.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.