Latasha Norman annual 5K run/walk to be virtual

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at Jackson State University is teaming up with Tougaloo College and Mississippi Valley State University to host the 13th Annual 5K Run/Walk.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual this year. This is also the first time the center is joining forces with other schools.
Latasha Norman was a 20-year old Jackson State student when she was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in 2007. The body of the Greenville native was found in a wooded area in North Jackson.
JSU named its counseling center after Norman and holds the 5K run/walk every year to raise awareness about domestic violence.
Tougaloo and Mississippi Valley State also have programs that provide resources to students who may be experiencing dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking.
This year, participants can walk/run three miles anytime between Monday, November 2, and Friday, November 6. To register for the 5K, click here.
Once you register, you will receive an email with instructions to submit your time and pictures. A virtual closing ceremony will be Saturday, November 7.
