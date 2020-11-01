JPS Superintendent discusses next steps for virtual learning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School leaders are discussing plans for the next semester, and if the district will remain all virtual.
Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene says the initial decision to go virtual was based on the data and health disparities in the community.
A survey has been conducted by the district to get feedback on how things have been going so far.
Dr. Greene says he’s also been speaking with parents, teachers, and students about what’s next.
He says the feedback has been mixed but the district will follow the science in making any decisions.
“For some scholars, it’s gone really well. For others, they are making it. There’s quite a bit of responsibility on the scholars themselves," Dr. Greene said.
He says the district will make a decision about the next semester within a few weeks.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.