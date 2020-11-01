First Alert Forecast: cold & clear conditions expected tonight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s going to be quite chilly tonight all thanks to a cold front that passed through earlier today. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s with clear skies. Patchy frost could be possible early tomorrow morning in our far northern counties. We’ll have better chance for widespread frost around the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Tomorrow won’t be very warm either with highs near 59 degrees during the afternoon hours. We will however start the work week tomorrow with bright and sunny skies. We will likely be the coldest so far this season on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures could potentially drop to the middle 30′s.