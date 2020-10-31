First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Fall-like conditions expected for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Halloween everyone! Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. We’ll likely see temperatures climb to the to the upper 60′s today. A few spots could hit the 70 degree mark this afternoon. If you plan to go trick or treating this evening, grab a jacket! Temperatures will be in the 50′s by 7 PM and drop to the 40′s overnight. A blue moon will also occur tonight to make it feel even spookier out! Remember to set you clocks back an hour tonight since daylight savings ends tonight resulting in an extra hour of sleep. Our Sunday will likely be a repeat of today.
A cold front will likely pass through tomorrow bringing cooler air to the area for out Monday. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50′s for the start of the work week with overnight lows in the 30′s. Patchy frost could be a possibility on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Highs will be near seasonal by the middle and end of the upcoming week with mainly sunny conditions. The disturbance moving west in the Caribbean now has a 90% chance that a tropical depression will form over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.