First Alert Forecast: Sunny, Fall-like conditions expected for Halloween

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Halloween everyone! Today will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. We’ll likely see temperatures climb to the to the upper 60′s today. A few spots could hit the 70 degree mark this afternoon. If you plan to go trick or treating this evening, grab a jacket! Temperatures will be in the 50′s by 7 PM and drop to the 40′s overnight. A blue moon will also occur tonight to make it feel even spookier out! Remember to set you clocks back an hour tonight since daylight savings ends tonight resulting in an extra hour of sleep. Our Sunday will likely be a repeat of today.