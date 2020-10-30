Thousands waking up still without power Friday as crews work hard to restore service

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thousands of residents across South Mississippi are still without power as of 8 a.m. Friday. Linemen are spread out throughout the state, working hard to restore service for everyone affected.
As of 10:20 a.m., Mississippi Power said there are approximately 66,629 customers without service, with the majority of those outages between Biloxi and Bay/Waveland area.
An estimated restoration time will be provided to our customers later today on Friday, Oct. 30.
A total of 189,715 customers in South Mississippi have been served. The breakdown is as follows:
Jackson County: 7,647 customers out, 19,389 customers served
George County: 2,074 customers out; 2,074 customers served
Harrison County: 49,268 customers out; 57,261 customers served
Hancock County: 4,891 customers out; 6,156 customers served
Stone County: 1,330 customers out; 3,077 customers served
Pearl River County: 126 customers out; 8,849 customers served
As of 10:15 a.m., Singing River Electric is reporting 36,077 customers without power. A total of 76,066 members have been served.
At the height of the storm, 65,000 of Singing River’s 83,000 members lost power. Crews were able to make progress and get many major feeders on yesterday, which restored several thousand members.
Singing River Electric said on Friday that they anticipate being able to get many more back on and will be substantially complete by Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the current outages affecting South Mississippi as of 8 a.m.:
Jackson County: 18,200 customers without power, which is 30.5% of the 59,574 total meters operated by Singing River in that county
George County: 10,800 customers without power, which is 74.5% of the 14,562 total meters operated by Singing River in that county
Harrison County: 312 customers without power, which is 29.4% of the 1,061 total meters operated by Singing River in that county
Stone County: 27 customers without power, which is 73% of the 37 total meters operated by Singing River in that county
*Coast Electric’s outage map is currently unavailable*
