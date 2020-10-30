’There’s no tired like a 2020 teacher!’ Miss. educators nail Halloween costumes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a fun week inside Mississippi schools.
Constance Geoghegan, from Vidalia Lower Elementary, sent these pics to the WLBT digital news team.
Several educators are featured in their Halloween costumes, including house robes, comfy pajamas and even mismatched boots.
The caption reads “there’s no tired like a 2020 teacher.”
The teachers are surrounded by coffee, books and teaching tools, but they’re exhausted.
Go figure.
