State health officer to host medical marijuana town hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s top doctor will discuss Initiative 65 and the future of medical marijuana in Mississippi on Friday.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs will host a virtual town hall meeting online at 2:30 p.m.
The public was given a chance to submit questions prior to this town hall meeting, which is being called “the blunt truth about medical marijuana.”
Dr. Dobbs has been vocal about Initiative 65 which would make medical marijuana available to Mississippians under the care of physicians.
He says he prefers Initiative 65A. This initiative creates a medical marijuana program that would be run by the Mississippi State Department of Health. It would also allow lawmakers to set tax rates and control where pot shops are located among other limitations.
Dr. Dobbs will be answering questions at 2:30 p.m. It will be broadcasted live on the Department of Health’s Facebook page.
