SPLC files lawsuit on behalf of inmates at Adams County Facility

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Adams County Correctional Facility is facing a lawsuit by a group that says ICE officers tortured some inmates, according to the Natchez Democrat.
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) alleges that ICE officers used torture to coerce Cameroonian Immigrants to sign deportation documents. The complaint is dated October 7, 2020.
A spokesperson for the prison and a spokesperson for ICE vehemently deny those allegations.
