Port Gibson High School closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PORT GIBSON, Miss. - Port Gibson High School will be closed for in-person school starting Friday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
They will stay closed through November 12. This is the first reported positive case at the school since students and teachers returned.
All classes will occur under the virtual/distance-learning mode. While the school is closed, all buildings will undergo deep cleaning and sanitizing.
“The safety of our students and employees is our number one priority,” stated Interim Superintendent Nonya Thrasher. “We want to assure families that all protocols regarding COVID-19 are being followed, including wearing of face coverings, social distancing, hand washing, sanitizing and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting.”
