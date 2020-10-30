Physicians, state leaders continue their campaign against Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State leaders continue their campaign against a proposed medical marijuana program on the ballot this year. Joined by physicians, state lawmakers and others held a press conference on Initiative 65 on the State Capitol steps Friday.
They voiced concerns about the lack of regulations if the measure is passed, changing the state constitution. Dr. Thomas Dobbs says the state health department would be required to create a medical marijuana program within a year if voters approve it.
He also says that with the pandemic, his office should be concentrating on a future immunization program.
Dobbs said, “Having to fight the pandemic, I mean, this is the largest pandemic of our century. We’re about to embark on her biggest immunization ever in the world then we’re going to be distracted by this nonsense, it’s very disturbing.”
Jamie Grantham spokesperson for Medical Marijuana 2020 says the measure provides a safe program to provide patients with debilitating health problems the treatment they need.
Her team has been meeting with the health department for two years to assist them is setting up a medical marijuana program.
