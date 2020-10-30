Mississippi city won’t lose lights after threat over debt

Birdia Williams turns on her ceiling fan onThursday, Oct. 22, 2020, to help cool the house she and her husband John Williams, 23 years ago in Itta Bena, Miss., home a few blocks from what was then a busy downtown. Now, the couple, living on a fix income as retirees, constantly worry on how to budget to compensate for what they believe are high electric bills from the city-run and owned utility. Because of a long standing debt with the wholesale electrical provider, the Municipal Energy Agency of Mississippi, the city is facing complete disconnection on Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | October 30, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 2:28 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — An entire city in Mississippi that was under threat of losing electricity before the end of the year because of unpaid bills will have more time to find a new power provider.

The city of Itta Bena owes $800,000 to its wholesale electricity provider.

During a meeting in Itta Bena, Mississippi public service commissioner Brandon Presley said the state is concerned about the safety and health of residents if power is lost.

Entergy Mississippi is the largest private power provider in the state of Mississippi. It has expressed serious interest in coming to the city.

While the city works with Entergy, power will not be cut off.