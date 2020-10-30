Man on motorcycle dies after hitting low-hanging power line in Gulfport, say authorities

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash early Friday. It happened just after midnight at 12:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of 34th Street.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in the roadway. According to Gulfport Police, it appears the driver struck a low hanging power line and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man died at the scene of the crash.
The victim has been identified but his name is being withheld at this time pending proper family notification. We will update this story with the man’s name once it is released by the coroner’s office.
Law enforcement across the Coast is urging people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to debris, fallen trees, and downed power lines.
Anyone with additional information about this accident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.