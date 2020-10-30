Initiative 65 or Initiative 65A? Mississippians will vote ‘yes or no’ on Nov. 3

“Initiative 65 is the only responsible, conservative option on the ballot,” said Ronnie Pollard, former Lieutenant of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department. “That’s why 76% of Republicans are for it. It sets up specific regulations that law officials can enforce while giving physicians the option to certify patients for medical marijuana in a safe and secure way. The Legislature’s Alternative 65A puts all the decisions in the hands of the politicians, which will likely once again result in no action and no relief for our suffering family members.”