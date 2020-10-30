First Alert Forecast: clouds to sunshine Friday; cool, quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Morning lingering clouds will give way to prevalent sunshine to round out your work and school week. Highs will rebound to the lower and middle 60s, still well below average nearing the end of October. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Heading into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies through Halloween Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 60s. This weekend also features the time change, falling back one-hour Saturday night – putting that hour on the front end of the day. Sunset Saturday evening is at 6:10 PM; Sunday night – 5:10 PM.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another push of cooler air will take highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Monday in the wake of another front moving through. Even with that, expect skies to remain bright and quiet into early next week, including for Election Day Tuesday – highs running in the 60s, lower 70s to return by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.