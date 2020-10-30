Family speaks out after Wesson 10-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kimberly Douglas described her 10-year-old niece Lilly Durr as an "energetic, loving empathetic little girl” that “had so much life and the biggest smile that could light up a room.”
The 4th grader was in a car with her younger sister and father, Calvin Fisk, Tuesday night. Rear-ended by a speeding driver who left the scene in Wesson, Durr died at the intersection.
Police Chief Chad O’Quinn said that driver left the scene before he was caught down the road.
“Speed was absolutely a factor. It was a big factor. I’ve been in this business for a long time and it was horrific," said Chief O’Quinn. Durr is her legal last name, but she didn’t address herself that way.
At the bottom of a letter written to her mother, Rebecca Fisk, just days before the crash, Durr expressed her love to her and signed it ‘Lilly Frisk.’
“It was nearly five years ago that her and her little sister were in state custody," said Douglas. "My sister and brother-in-law went to classes and became foster parents.”
The Fisk family has been fighting to adopt the girls since then. Douglas said the system added unnecessary delays to the process.
“A big part of her story was she wanted to be a Fisk," said Douglas. "Every single wish list that she has written, for as long as we’ve known her, number one on that list was to be adopted.”
Even so, Douglas said the paperwork doesn’t define their love for Lilly Durr.
“Although on paper that’s not the case. She is, was, and will always be our niece and our daughter and our child. And our family," said Douglas
To donate to Lilly’s family, click here.
