Ewaste Collection Day recycles thousands of pounds of electronics each year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Old computers, laptops and stereos collecting dust can soon become new technology through recycling.
Several state, city and local agencies and businesses came together for Ewaste Collection Day to properly dispose of old electronics.
Residents and businesses got rid of their outdated electronics Friday during Ewaste Collection Day at the Farmer’s Market. It was an opportunity for safe disposal and recycling of a multitude of electronic equipment.
Laptops, monitors, flat screens, TVs and more were collected.
“We try to do our part for the environment,” said Jeffrey Thames. He works in IT and was recycling computer towers and LCD screens.
“You don’t want the chemicals the LCD screens and now the old lead screens and stuff to harm the wildlife,” said Thames. “When somebody just throws it in the trash it goes into the landfill."
Photographer Gib Ford brought computers and laptops.
“This is just an itty bitty bit of recycling. I’m sorry the city of Jackson doesn’t recycle anymore,” said Ford. “There’s so much that goes into the landfill, and they’re trying to building another landfill."
The agencies and businesses hosting the collection said recycling reduces the amount of hazardous materials that end up in landfills and decreases toxic heavy elements that eventually seep into the soil.
“Don’t just put these out on your driveways because that is something that you don’t think about,” said Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership Vice President Debi Green. “These components break down. It’s poisonous. They go into our water system. This is harming children."
Twenty five to 30,000 pounds of electronics were collected last year. Another Ewaste Collection Day is scheduled for the spring.
The event was sponsored by The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, The City of Jackson, Keep Jackson Beautiful, Keep Mississippi Beautiful, Magnolia Data Solutions, The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Recycling Coalition.
