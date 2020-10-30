Edgewater Estates residents come together to clean up Hurricane Zeta’s aftermath

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wasting no time, people in West Biloxi throughout Edgewater Estates went to work to clean up, not alone, but together.
Fallen trees filled the streets, opening the door for neighbors to lend a helping hand after Hurricane Zeta.
“I was not expecting it this bad," said Shannon Harpin.
Not once did Harpin underestimate Zeta’s strength or capabilities.
“I’ve lived here all my life," said Harpin. "And I’ve always never let my guard down but this one was a lot worse than I thought.”
All night long Michael Lally said he heard constant knocks at his windows.
“I thought one of the windows broke,” said Lally.
But turns out it was only branches and trees.
“Felt like some point I thought the house was falling apart," Lally said. "I mean just things crashing into the windows is what I heard more than anything else.”
Walking through Michael & Wendy Lally’s backyard, they noticed more fallen trees, leaving them hardly any place to walk. Both expressed that they were thankful all the trees missed their house, but one street over James Love couldn’t say the same.
“I was lying in the bed that sits in that room right there," said Love. "It was late so I was tired and I went to lay down and heard the crack. I was like oh man.”
The crack he heard was a large tree landing on the corner end of his roof.
“The front end corner, we got fairly lucky but that thing looks like it weighs a ton so I don’t know how I’m going to get it off.” Love said.
Pulling together, the Edgewater Estates neighborhood said their focus right now is community and working together when they need each other most.
