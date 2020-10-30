’Dump Day’: get rid of electronic waste today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time to clear out your home or office and get rid of all that junk!
Anyone from Hinds, Madison or Rankin County is invited to today’s E-Waste Collection Day, ending at 2 p.m.
Here are all acceptable electronics:
- Computers, desktop copiers, computer components, fax machines, radios, televisions, cell phones, desk phones, VCR Players, DVD Players, electronic games, monitors, keyboards, printers, laptops, scanners, and stereos/radios.
- Lithium ion, lead acid and ni-metal hydride batteries are also accepted.
- All materials collected will be recycled, but there are fees for some items.
- $2 fee for flat screen computer monitors (LCD/LED)
- $5 fee for CRT computer monitors
- $15 fee for all televisions
The fee charged for televisions and monitors is to pay for the proper handling of hazardous components such as lead and mercury contained in these devices.
The City of Jackson is requesting that you contact Magnolia Data Solutions to inquire about items not listed above or make arrangements for large loads.
Magnolia Data Solutions, Mr. Christopher Lumaghini, (601) 919-0062 or christopher@magnoliadatasolutions.com.
All traffic in the drop-off area is one-way only and, for your safety, city officials are asking everyone to stay in their vehicle as event staff unloads your materials.
