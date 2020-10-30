2 correctional officers attacked at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility

WILKINSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two correctional officers at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility were attacked Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in a housing unit.
An offender at the facility attacked the correctional officers and then was quickly subdued.
The officers were treated for their injuries and were later taken to a local hospital for additional treatment. Their injuries are not life threatening.
The incident is now under investigation.
