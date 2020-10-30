City unveils newly-repaired Freedom Corner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new memorial at Freedom Corner was unveiled Friday morning.
The memorial is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard.
It’s been the site of many Civil Rights marches, parades and rallies.
Medgar Evers' daughter says her family is grateful the city has rebuilt the monument.
“We want to make sure that this is forever standing so we can remember what the fight was about," Reena Evers-Everette said. "We can remember why the lives were taken.”
Mayor Lumumba said the city will also start making road repairs along Medgar Evers Boulevard next month.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.