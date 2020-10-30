Big plans on tap for abandoned downtown Jackson church building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A small congregation in Laurel has big plans for an abandoned church building in downtown Jackson.
The Fifth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church recently purchased the former First Christian Church, located at the corner of High Street and North State Street.
That church, which is now operating as the Fifth Avenue Church of God in Christ, is working to bring a new church to the downtown facility and establish a temporary homeless shelter there.
News that the abandoned church building soon could be rehabilitated is welcome to local business owners, who have seen the structure fall apart in recent years.
Today, the 70-year-old building, with its broken windows, bent and rusted metal features and boarded and locked doors, sits in stark contrast to many of the state-owned facilities located along High Street, a gateway welcoming 17,000 motorists a day into the capital city.
Pastor Xavier Joshua said the building will no longer be an eyesore, but rather a crown jewel that will provide an important service to the Jackson community.
Joshua and his congregation are working to transform the abandoned structure into a temporary homeless shelter and church-planting headquarters.
“We purchased that property to, one, have as a church-planting headquarters, where men and women can come and get trained to deal with the real issues of what a church should be about,” he said.
These individuals, once trained, will go into the community, equipped to start and lead new churches, Joshua explained. He said a COGIC church also is expected to be planted there.
Additionally plans are to set up a shelter, "a temporary place to help people (and) families who are on the street. They’ll be able to come in and take a shower, have a good meal, have a cot where they can rest, and go on their way,” he said. “This is what we are creating there also.”
Joshua said the ultimate goal is to transition the people helped there to more permanent facilities in Laurel.
His congregation owns 20 acres in the Jones County, where members hope to erect several tiny houses for the homeless to use.
Jay Lake, manager of Carter Jewelers, hopes Joshua’s plans come to fruition. The store is located across the street from the former house of worship. He said customers often ask about the building, and said the Jackson Fire Department has had to be called out twice after fires were started there.
Said Lake, “We’ve been looking at it for years. All of our customers will be really happy about it.”
Fifth Avenue M.B. acquired the facility in May, nearly two decades after First Christian Church left there.
Joshua’s church had hoped to get started on renovations earlier this year, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans. His congregation has about 75 members.
“Coronavirus came along and a lot of us got sick,” he said. “So, we kind of put that on the backburner.”
The outbreak cut out regular church meetings and cut into church revenues. However, as the economy has picked back up, Fifth Avenue is again finding itself on an even footing.
First Christian will be restored in multiple phases, with the first phase being a complete renovation of the sanctuary. From there, Fifth Avenue plans to put on a new sanctuary roof and repair the roof over the fellowship hall.
“The walls are cement blocks and brick,” Joshua said. “Once we put a roof on, we’re halfway there. The third phase … will be doing the electrical component of the building.”
The exact date for when that work would begin was not known. “We’re waiting for the pandemic to settle down, so it will be safe for people to gather and to work,” he said.
In the meantime, Joshua said he and others from his church are planning to secure and clean up the facility. “We were going to cut the grass this week, but the hurricane came,” he said. “I had men from my district churches that were going to meet me there and volunteer.”
He understands why the homeless have sought the building out. “Who wants to be on the street when it gets cold and wet?” he asked. “They’re going to find whatever building that is not occupied … break in and find a warm place.”
Numerous vagrants have taken advantage of the facility. While some doors at the facility are boarded up and locked, others have been broken open, allowing the homeless to have unlimited access.
Inside, the muddy floors are littered with food boxes, Styrofoam containers and other debris. At the end of one corridor, a clothesline had been hung up and was in use during a recent visit by WLBT.
According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), the Gothic revival structure was purchased by First Baptist Church of Jackson in 2002.
Baptist owns parking lots at the same intersection, so “it was a logical piece of property for the church to have,” said Michael Bowen, minister of media and communications for First Baptist.
In 2016, WLBT reported that First Baptist was considering tearing it down but the plans were abandoned due to opposition.
Bowen said in a text that the church sold the property in 2017 to a group that “had plans to build a recording studio" there. That group, Clerestory Studios LLC, sold the property in May.
The building was designated a Mississippi Landmark in April 2003. It was constructed between 1949 and 1950, the MDAH website states.
Ward Seven Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay was excited to hear that the building had been purchased, and plans to reach out to the new owners to find out more about their plans.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.